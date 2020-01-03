Scammers are using hidden or hijacked cameras to surveil unsuspecting people. From gas pumps to Airbnbs, here are the most unexpected ways people have been spied on in the past year.

Neil Godwin / Getty Images

Scammers are taking advantage of increasingly-compact hardware to use hidden cameras to spy on people.

At the same time, hackers are finding new ways to hijack the multitude of cameras built into people’s phones and smart devices.

2019 was rife with stories about people finding hidden cameras in places ranging from Airbnb rentals to gas pumps.

The surveillance is coming from inside the house.

In the past year, a series of reports have highlighted a troubling new trend in surveillance: hackers are hijacking cameras in people’s homes to spy on them.

In other cases, scammers are making use of discreet hidden cameras to spy on people, using the footage for fraud or blackmail.

With the proliferation of smart home devices fitted with cameras – along with increasingly sophisticated hacks – the number of reports of hidden and hijacked cameras has spiked in recent months.

Here’s a roundup of some of the most high-profile reports of scammers using hidden or hijacked cameras to record people in supposedly private settings in the past year.

A slew of reports detailed hidden cameras found in short-term rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo, leaving guests unsettled.

Airbnb tenants described finding hidden cameras in their rentals’ bedrooms that were designed to look like phone chargers or alarm clocks.

While Airbnb’s terms of service allow cameras in outdoor spaces and common areas, they don’t allow them in bedrooms – Airbnb has said safety is a priority and that it will ban hosts who break its policies.

Hackers broke into people’s Amazon Ring home security cameras, watching them at home and harassing them using the cameras’ speakers.

Hackers who stole users’ passwords were able to hijack their Ring home security cameras several times in recent months.

One hacker took control of a camera in an 8-year-old’s bedroom and harassed her using its microphone. Another woman said a hacker hijacked her camera and yelled at her dog to “wake the f— up.”

Amazon has insisted that the hacks were due to stolen passwords taken from other breaches, and that Amazon’s own servers have not been compromised.

In a plot ripped from “Black Mirror,” hackers in the UK hijacked people’s laptop cameras to record them watching porn in order to blackmail them.

Hackers used malware known as PsiXBot to take over unsuspecting victims’ computers, turn on their webcam without their knowledge, and record sensitive video footage in order to blackmail them, according to cybersecurity firm Proofpoint.

The malware likely infected users’ computers after they downloaded music or videos from unsecure sites, and is thought to have been installed on thousands of computers.

An iPhone bug was able to force the recipients of FaceTime calls to automatically pick up, granting callers immediate (and possibly unwanted) access to their camera and microphone.

The iPhone bug was accidentally discovered by a 14-year-old in Arizona who was trying to call friends to play “Fortnite.” It’s a rare example of a client-side bug, presenting a vulnerability that anyone with an iPhone could exploit, without any hacking required.

Apple patched the bug shortly after it was reported.

The FBI issued an announcement in December warning people that their smart TVs are vulnerable to hackers. While the FBI didn’t cite a specific instance of hacking, they warned people to cover their smart TV’s cameras with duct tape.

The FBI warned that internet-connected TVs give an opportunity for hardware companies and app developers to spy on users, as well as hackers who gain unauthorised access to their device.

“In a worst-case scenario, they can turn on your bedroom TV’s camera and microphone and silently cyberstalk you,” the FBI wrote.

In November, a Las Vegas scammer fitted a gas station pump with a hidden camera that recorded footage of people’s credit cards and PIN numbers. The sophisticated device was paired with a Bluetooth circuit board that wirelessly sent video back to the scammer.

While card skimmers at payment stations aren’t a new invention, this implementation was unique in that it paired the skimmer with a Bluetooth device, sending images to hackers in real-time instead of storing it on a drive for them to pick up later.

The Las Vegas police said they disabled the skimmer on the same day it was installed.

A group of Wisconsin high school students found tiny hidden cameras in their Minneapolis hotel rooms in December, spurring a police investigation.

After students reported finding hidden cameras in their hotel rooms during a field trip, the Wisconsin Department of Justice opened an investigation, which is still pending.

Law enforcement is reportedly investigating past trips taken by the same school group, and the school in question responded by placing an unidentified staffer on leave.

Korean police revealed in March that over 1,600 people were secretly filmed in hotel rooms fitted with hidden cameras inside TV boxes, wall sockets, and hair dryer holders.

The spying reportedly spanned 10 cities across South Korea, and footage was live-streamed online for paying customers, according to police. More than 4,000 members subscribed to the videos and paid up to $US44.95 per month.

Source: CNN

Hidden camera espionage broke into the world of national security in April, when a Chinese woman was arrested at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort with malware drives and a hidden camera detection device.

The woman reportedly told Secret Service officers that she was attending Trump’s private club for an event that didn’t exist. After her arrest, she was found to be carrying four cell phones, a hard drive and thumb drive installed with malware, and a gadget that uses radio frequency to detect hidden cameras.

