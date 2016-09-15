This gif will change how you see Toblerone forever

The Toblerone logo isn’t just a mountain range. There is, as one Imgur user noted, a bear hidden cleverly in the design.

Here’s a handy gif that shows where it is, as spotted by Reddit user imvnboy932:

It’s a tribute to the swiss city of Bern, where the chocolate company was founded. They’re nicknamed “the city of Bears,” and their coat of arms is what looks like a bear climbing upwards.

Wikimedia Commons The city of Bern’s coat of arms.

Toblerone is a member of an illustrious canon of brands with hidden messages in their logos, like the arrow in the FedEx logo and the “31” in Baskin Robbins’s, referring to the flavours they offer.

