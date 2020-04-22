Barns full of 300 cars including rare Ferraris, Corvettes, and Porsches were hidden for 30 years. Now, the collection is going to auction with a Youtuber's help.

AMMO NYC Cars from the 300-car barn find.

A 300-car, three-barn find filled with rare and vintage cars – such as Ferraris, Fords, Corvettes, and Lamborghinis – has been unveiled in a YouTube video by Larry Kosilla of AMMO NYC.

The cars are all owned by a secret collector, and the majority of them will go up for auction.

AMMO NYC currently has 1.35 million subscribers, and as of April 20, the YouTube video tour of one of the barns has 2.2 million views.

Kosilla will help preserve some of the cars in the collection.

A 300-car, three-barn find filled with vintage Lamborghinis,Ferraris,Corvettes, and more has been unveiled by YouTuber and car preservationist Larry Kosilla.

The owner of the collection, who preferred to remain anonymous according to Kosilla, allowed the Youtuber to film a tour of one of the barns, as well as the restoration of a Bizzarrini P538 said to be worth almost $US1 million. Kosilla then documented a tour of one of the three barns and posted it to his YouTube channel, AMMO NYC, which currently has 1.35 million subscribers.

The video – which was filmed before the coronavirus pandemic – was initially posted on April 10. The video tour has 2.2 million views as of April 20.

It’s no surprise the barn find has piqued the interest of millions of viewers. It’s filled with rare finds from all across the US and Europe, including cars made by Ferrari, Ford, Oldsmobile, Matra Djet, and Rolls-Royce, to name a few.

Kosilla himself hasn’t seen the full collection yet, in part because the coronavirus pandemic has hindered several of his plans to continue viewing and working on the collection.

Kosilla first heard about the collection around three years ago, he told Business Insider.

AMMO NYC Volkswagen Golf GTi from the 300-car barn find.

Friends of the owner initially contacted Kosilla and asked if he could detail the cars.

AMMO NYC Vintage Corvette race car from the 300-car barn find.

According to Kosilla, he is one of “very few people who have had access to these kinds of things and experience with these types of valuable paint jobs.”

AMMO NYC Triumph TR from the 300-car barn find.

“They called me because my job is to preserve what’s there and to remove the very minimum amount, the least amount, without damaging what’s there,” Kosilla said.

AMMO NYC Rolls-Royce convertible from the 300-car barn find.

However, due to a variety of reasons — such as the owner’s constant travelling — Kosilla was unable to see the collection for three years.

AMMO NYC Rolls-Royce, left, and a Plymouth Superbird, right, from the 300-car barn find.

Earlier in 2020, the owner suddenly called Kosilla asking him to help with the collection as he was running out of storage space in the warehouses, according to Kosilla.

AMMO NYC Porsche 935 from the 300-car barn find.

The collection started taking up so much room, it became difficult to walk around the storage units.

AMMO NYC Plymouth Superbird from the 300-car barn find.

The owner told Kosilla it was time to start working on the cars so he could clear up his storage space to make room for more collections

AMMO NYC Morgan with a Buick V6 engine from the 300-car barn find.

The owner of the massive collection wants Kosilla to keep his identity and location a secret.

AMMO NYC Mid-year Corvette from the 300-car barn find.

According to Kosilla, this is a common practice among the car collectors that he’s come across.

AMMO NYC McLaren race car from the 300-car barn find.

Unlike this owner, about nine out of 10 car collectors won’t even allow Kosilla to film their collections.

AMMO NYC McLaren race car from the 300-car barn find.

“I want to shoot the videos because the videos are fun,” Kosilla explained, “I love talking about it and sharing it.

AMMO NYC Matra Djet 5 from the 300-car barn find.

“You know how many people have emailed me like, ‘This is amazing. I feel like I was there with you. It’s so cool,’?” Kosilla said. “It’s like a shared experience.”

AMMO NYC 1955 Chevrolet from the 300-car barn find.

The mysterious owner intends to sell the majority — with the expectation of a few vehicles of sentimental value — of his collection that he’s spent the past three decades building.

AMMO NYC Lamborghini kit car from the 300-car barn find.

However, because of the pandemic, plans to move forward with the preservation and selling of collection has come to a halt.

AMMO NYC Lamborghini Jalpa from the 300-car barn find.

But since the video was released, the collector has been getting messages about the cars “left, right, and centre,” according to Kosilla.

AMMO NYC Oldsmobile convertible from the 300-car barn find.

The cars in the collection aren’t grouped together by make or model.

AMMO NYC Ford Mustang Mach 1 from the 300-car barn find.

Instead, they’re scattered throughout the warehouses depending on when the owner collected the vehicle.

AMMO NYC Ferrari race car from the 300-car barn find.

Kosilla still hasn’t seen one of the warehouses yet.

AMMO NYC Ferrari 308 from the 300-car barn find.

Instead of limiting his collection to specific makes, models, and years, the collector “went wherever his heart went,” according to Kosilla.

AMMO NYC Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso from the 300-car barn find.

“I’ve met the guy a thousand times,” Kosilla spoke of the anonymous collector. “He’s a very sweet guy, very smart. He’s driven by his passion, which is cool because he knows everything about every single one of [the cars].”

AMMO NYC A former Olympic swimmer’s car from the 300-car barn find.

The owner can also recall information about the date and time of the cars’ purchase, as well as his reason for purchasing the vehicle.

AMMO NYC 1950’s Devin race car from the 300-car barn find.

Despite this immense passion, Kosilla says the car collection owner doesn’t work in any related auto industry.

AMMO NYC Custom Cadillac Seville from the 300-car barn find.

Instead, the collector is instead motivated by his love for cars.

AMMO NYC Custom body Ferrari from the 300-car barn find.

“He would tell me a 20-minute story, literally, for every call, which was pretty cool,” Kosilla said.

AMMO NYC Corvette race car from the 300-car barn find.

In terms of Kosilla’s experience, he said the tour of the first warehouse was “quite a trip” and one of the top five barn finds he had ever seen.

AMMO NYC Corvette chassis and running gear with a Ferrari logo from the 300-car barn find.

There were also about 10-12 cars in the collection that he had never seen in real life prior to his initial tour of the storage units, including several one-off cars.

AMMO NYC Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 from the 300-car barn find.

“I was excited, a little overwhelmed, shocked, and then certainly overwhelmed after I settled down and was like, ‘OK. How do I execute this preservation?'” Kosilla said.

AMMO NYC Cars from the 300-car barn find.

He described the storage of the cars as Tetris-like, all stacked and aligned perfectly.

AMMO NYC Cars from the 300-car barn find.

The storage area was so tight, he struggled to walk around without hitting his head on the lifts that suspended a multitude of the cars in the air to allow for more storage space.

AMMO NYC Cars from the 300-car barn find.

Some of his favourites in the collection include the Ford GT40s, a Ferrari Lusso, and a Lamborghini LM002 truck that may have been owned by Nicholas Cage.

AMMO NYC Lamborghini LM002 from the 300-car barn find.

Kosilla’s full role in the 300-car collection is still unclear, in part because the pandemic has halted any work related to it.

AMMO NYC A Devin race car from the 300-car barn find.

However, he hopes to clean the cars and “get them back into shape … to be able to get in front of people to show the history.”

AMMO NYC Cars from the 300-car barn find.

In theory, if Kosilla had the ability to work on every single car without interruption, he predicts he could finish all of them in two months.

AMMO NYC Cars from the 300-car barn find.

But this jumps to four months if he were to complete the repairs while documenting the process on video for his popular YouTube channel.

AMMO NYC Cars from the 300-car barn find.

However, Kosilla doesn’t think every car will be cleaned and preserved because some would-be customers could want them untouched.

AMMO NYC Cars from the 300-car barn find.

Kosilla specifically wants to take part in the preservation of the two Plymouth Superbirds in the collection, including one that will have an intricate paint removal process.

AMMO NYC A Superbird from the 300-car barn find.

As of now, he doesn’t know how long he will spend on the restoration process, or how many cars he will ultimately clean and preserve.

AMMO NYC Cars from the 300-car barn find.

On average, he predicts that many of the cars won’t need extensive work beyond a “fluff and puff” such as a wash, wax, and “some love.”

AMMO NYC Cars from the 300-car barn find.

“You want to feel like you’re a part of history when you do something like that,” Kosilla said.

AMMO NYC Cars from the 300-car barn find.

The cars likely won’t be auctioned all at once, but instead in batches of about 10, 20, or 100.

AMMO NYC 1955 Chevrolet, left, and a Rolls-Royce, right, from the 300-car barn find.

Kosilla and the owner have also received requests from several auction houses.

AMMO NYC BMW, top left, from the 300-car barn find.

“[People are] just emailing and calling and calling, emailing and emailing, but there’s just nothing that can be done because you can’t even go to the DMV,” Kosilla said.

AMMO NYC Cars from the 300-car barn find.

“There’re no workers to move cars around,” he continued. “So it’s a little bit of a funky time.”

AMMO NYC Oldsmobile convertible, left, from the 300-car barn find.

But even after the cars have been auctioned, Kosilla predicts the owner will continue his lifelong passion for collecting cars.

AMMO NYC Bimota motorcycle from the 300-car barn find.

