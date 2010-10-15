Hicks Loses Last Battle, Liverpool To Be Sold To John Henry

Tom Hicks and George Gillet’s last ditch attempt to halt the sale of Liverpool FC to John Henry has collapsed and now the deal looks set to go through.



The High Court in the UK has ruled that an injunction filed in Texas against the sale of Liverpool FC will not stand, according to The Guardian. That injunction is now set to expire tomorrow, Friday, October 15, at 4PM ET.

In the same time period, Singapore based Peter Lim has backed out of his offer to buy Liverpool FC for more money than John Henry and NESV.

So, unless Hicks and Gillet can come up with some sort of last ditch move to stop the sale (again), it’s going to go down. And it could be in time for Liverpool to face their arch-rivals Everton on Sunday.

Read more about the Hicks/Liverpool Saga here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.