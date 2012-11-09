Colorado Governor Seriously Doubts The Feds Will Let The State legalise Pot

Photo: N.ico via Flickr

Colorado’s governor plans to ask the feds today just how they plan to respond to voters’ decision to let the states’ citizens smoke weed if they want to.Governor John Hickenlooper is trying to set up a call with U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to chat about the state’s new marijuana law, the Denver Post reported.



The governor, who opposed the law, predictably isn’t that optimistic about getting the Justice Department on board with the measure.

“My sense is that it is unlikely the federal government is going to allow states one by one to unilaterally decriminalize marijuana,” Hickenlooper said, according to the Post.

The federal government could sue to stop Colorado’s measure and a similar one passed by Washington state, two drug enforcement officials told reporters Wednesday, Reuters reported.

One of those officials called the victory for pot advocates “short-lived.”

