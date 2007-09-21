Hi-Media Investors: We're OK With Fotolog Deal

Two days ago we noted that Fotolog was trumpeting its growth stats in an attempt to impress shareholders of Hi-Media, its French buyers-to-be. That worked fast: Following a glowing report from equity research shop Casenove, HIM shares are up more than 11%, erasing the 7% drop that followed the Fotolog acquisition announcement last month. Google Finance



Related: Fotolog Still Growing: Will That Satisfy New Owners?

Fotolog Sells To French Hi-Media Group For $90 Million

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.