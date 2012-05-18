HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius Is About To Make Her Controversial Appearance At Georgetown

Photo: Flickr user US Mission Geneva

Sebelius’ appearance at a Catholic University commencement has been the cause of a civil war within the American Church.

Considering that she was the Obama Administration official who promulgated the rule that Catholic schools and hospitals had to provide co-pay free contraception, sterilization and morning-after pill coverage in their health plans, that isn’t a surprise.

As an example, the Cardinal Newman Society, which supports Catholic ministries at colleges across the country absolutely shelled Georgetown President DiGoia for the invitation:

“Sebelius is one of the last public figures a Catholic university should be honouring.” said Newman Society president, Patrick J. Reilly “It is scandalous and outrageous that America’s oldest Catholic and Jesuit university has elected to provide this prestigious platform to a publicly’ pro-choice’ Catholic…“

But some members of the Georgetown Public Policy Institute have written a letter in support of the appearance. According to Yahoo News, their letter stated “(We) expect that her remarks will not be a political statement, but will reflect the experiences she has had throughout her life in public service.”

Sebelius has to be very careful. The Catholic bishops initially seized the political momentum earlier this year against the administration’s new regulations. But blunders by House Republicans and Rush Limbaugh allowed Democrats to reframe the debate as a war on women. Any sign of arrogance or triumphalism on Sebelius’ part could blow that.

