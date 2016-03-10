One chart shows how out of control America's prescription-drug problem has become

Lydia Ramsey

In the debate over rising drug prices, pharmaceutical companies often defend themselves by saying prescription drugs only account for about 10% of healthcare spending. A new report from the Department of Health and Human Services says that’s not the case.

In fact, prescription drugs made up 16.7% of all healthcare spending in 2015, the government projects.

The report also breaks down some details on the pace at which prescription drug spending is increasing. Americans spent $457 billion on prescription drugs in 2015, up nearly $100 billion since 2009. And it’s only going to keep rising. HHS expects prescription drugs to cost the US an estimated $535 billion by 2018.

The agency attributed the growth from 2010-14 partly to population growth and the increase in numbers of prescriptions.

But it’s also pretty clear that prices are a big factor, and HHS nailed that with a chart showing how fast revenue for retail prescription drugs has increased since 2009, compared with how many prescriptions were filled.

Screen Shot 2016 03 09 at 10.34.27 AMDepartment of Health and Human Services

