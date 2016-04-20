10 renovations that can increase your home's resale value, according to the HGTV's 'Property Brothers'

Jonathan and Drew Scott, stars of the HGTV show “Property Brothers,” know some renovations are smarter than others.
“It’s often frustrating and unpredictable, but the payoff can be absolutely amazing,” they write in their book, “Dream Home: The Property Brothers’ Ultimate Guide to Finding & Fixing Your Perfect House.”
Unlike building a home theatre or converting your garage into a spare room,
there are renovations that will increase your home’s functionality, make your home more appealing to future buyers, and give you more enjoyment while you’re still there.
The brothers consider these 10 home renovations to be the ones that give the “best return on investment”:
Open floor plan
According to the Property Brothers, having your rooms compartmentalized and boxed in can 'cut off the social function of a house' -- particularly the kitchen.
'The only way to bring a feeling of spaciousness to those homes and make them feel bigger is to open them up,' they write.
Storage
'No matter how we try to downsize, we've still got stuff,' they write. 'And home life is more pleasant if there's a place to put it.'
The brothers suggest adding storage in the basement, mudroom, bedrooms, and attic -- or all of the above -- to make your home a big plus for buyers.
Modern temperature systems
Having up-to-date, energy-efficient heating and cooling systems go a long way, according to the Property Brothers. Not only will they make your home more comfortable, but they could also lower your monthly utility bills.
High ceilings
According to the Property Brothers, vaulting a ceiling isn't always a huge project, and high ceilings 'make a huge difference.'
Master bath
'A bath attached to the master bedroom in a house is a pleasant surprise, even for homebuyers who don't put it on their wish list,' they write.
Durable surfaces
According to the brothers, most people want easy-to-clean material and surfaces like quartz and NeoLith for counters, as well as hardwood or vinyl plank for flooring.
'Try to avoid materials that scratch too easily because you'll shed a single tear when you scuff them up within the first week,' they write.
Custom closets
'A great closet system, with shelving and multiple height rods, is a bonus for you and future buyers,' they write.
These are especially great if your master bedroom doesn't have space for a walk-in closet.
Finished basement
Though real estate pros argue about this, the Property Brothers think adding a finished storage or living space to a house is worth it. Work can also go on in the basement without impacting your living upstairs.
'It's also one of the least-intrusive but big-impact changes you can make to a home,' they write.
Natural light
'We've yet to meet a buyer who tells us they want a dark house,' they write.
Having extra windows may also help with increasing curb appeal and updating your home's look, and can help you save on heating and cooling costs.
'Adding or enlarging windows is generally a safe bet if your home is noticeably dark,' they write.
Functional, attractive exterior doors
The Property Brothers suggest updating a manual garage door for a new, automatic one, swapping the back sliding door for a French doors, or getting a new front door.
'Updating an old manual garage door with new, automatic garage doors adds both curb appeal and functionality to the exterior of your house,' they write.
