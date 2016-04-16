6 renovations that can hurt your home's resale value, according to HGTV's 'Property Brothers'

According to Jonathan and Drew Scott, stars of the HGTV show “Property Brothers,” you’ll want to be careful how you renovate or remodel your home.

“Just as there are features you want in a house, and that also increase the value of the space, there are changes you should not make to a house,” they write in their book, “Dream Home: The Property Brothers’ Ultimate Guide to Finding & Fixing Your Perfect House.” “These are features that can bite you back when it’s time to sell.”

Here are six renovation “no-nos,” according to the Property Brothers:

Shutterstock 1. Don't sacrifice limited bedrooms for storage If you're considering converting your tiny third bedroom into a walk-closet, take a moment to reconsider. 'In family-friendly neighbourhoods, a house with three small bedrooms is still more valuable than a house with two bedrooms and a big closet,' they write. However, if your home has four medium-sized bedrooms with no master bedroom, converting one of the rooms to expand another is a safer move, according to the Property Brothers. realtor.com 2. Don't get rid of the only bathtub Families with kids will -- more likely than not -- want to look for a house with a bathtub, the brothers warn. 'You don't have to have a bathtub in the master, unless the house is in a retirement community, but do keep a tub in the shared or family bedroom,' they write. Zillow Listing 3. Don't spend a fortune building a custom home theatre The idea of a movie room or home theatre might be loved by buyers, but not everyone will be willing to pay for it, the brothers caution. It's also hard to keep up with the newest, best, or flattest televisions when technology is ever-changing. 'All the gear you spent a fortune on easily becomes dated,' they write. Mathieu Thouvenin / Wikimedia, CC 4. Don't convert your garage into another room Just because you need more room in your home doesn't mean you should touch your garage. In communities where most of the homes have one, a garage is expected. 'If your house is the odd man out, many buyers won't even look at it,' the brothers write. Make changes to your porch or finish the basement rather than permanently eliminating the garage, they suggest. Matthias Hangst/Getty. 5. Don't put in a pool 'In most cases a swimming pool does not add enough value to a house to offset the cost of putting it in,' they write. Not only will the pool be expensive for you to install, but according to the Property Brothers, many buyers consider a pool to be a maintenance hassle, and those with small children are often afraid of the safety risks associated with backyard pools. 'The only place a pool makes sense is in very warm climates where people spend time outside all year long,' they write. 'But still keep in mind you won't get all your money back for putting it in, even in these climates, mainly because of ongoing maintenance and energy costs.' estately.com 6. Don't build highly specific rooms that can't be easily changed Luxury add-on rooms such as a basketball court, cigar room, or wine cellar might seem like a good investment, but according to the brothers, they have limited appeal. 'Unless the market you're in can sustain these kinds of luxury add-ons, they just are not worth the money,' they write.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.