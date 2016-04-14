The best time to buy anything for your home, according to HGTV stars 'the Property Brothers'

Justin Gmoser/Business Insider Jonathan and Drew Scott, the Property Brothers.

According to Jonathan and Drew Scott, stars of the HGTV show “Property Brothers,” it matters when you purchase home and renovation items.

“Just as January is a traditional time to put bedding and linens on sale, home improvement items are also a part of retailers’ regular sale cycles,” they write in their book, “Dream Home: The Property Brothers’ Guide to Finding & Fixing Your Perfect House.”

“If the timing is right, you can score great buys on things you need right at your local home improvement center.”

Below, in a graphic shared from their book, the Property Brothers break down the best deals on renovations and home improvement items by month:

