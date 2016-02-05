An HGTV star explains where to spend your renovation budget for the most impact

Courtesy of Marnie Oursler Marnie Oursler on the set of ‘Big Beach Builds.’

Almost everyone renovating a home — or building one from scratch — has a budget.

The only thing that differs is its size.

So how should that money be spent for greatest impact? Marble countertops? Crystal chandeliers? Heated bathroom floors?

According to HGTV star Marnie Oursler of “Big Beach Builds,” your renovation budget will be more effective if you think by room rather than by feature.

“If you have to decide where to spend your money, I would do it where everyone can enjoy, instead of a few people,” explains the founder of Marnie Homes, a custom building company in Bethany Beach, Delaware.

For that reason, she recommends splurging on the kitchen, the foyer, and anywhere else you spend a lot of time. “For the quality of life and to enjoy your home, you’ll spend a lot of time in the kitchen anyway,” she says. “Also I think it’s important to make the foyer very welcoming, since that’s where you and your guests enter the house. Finally, spend on wherever you’re going to live, whether you spend more time inside or outside — make that space comfortable.”

The one exception she makes to her own rule is spending on the master bedroom and bath, a decidedly private space. “That’s where you’re going to be every morning and every evening,” she says.

And where can you skimp? On spare bathrooms and bedrooms, which have only limited use.

“Big Beach Builds” will premiere on Friday, February 5th at 12PM EST, on HGTV.

