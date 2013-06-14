HGTV's Facebook Page Is Under Attack After It Used An American Flag As A Table Cloth

HGTV fans are outraged over the home design channel’s latest decorating tip of spicing up dining room decor by using an American flag as a tablecloth. Even after the company issued a Facebook apology, consumers are still raging.
Consumers flooded the network’s Facebook page with negative comments after reading HGTV’s suggestion to “Drape a large American flag over the table as a bright and festive table runner. Use a nylon flag so spills can be easily wiped off and the flag can later be hung with pride on a flag pole.”
People were stunned.
HGTV FacebookAnd disgusted.
HGTV FacebookMaybe HGTV just didn’t get flag etiquette.
HGTV FacebookIs HGTV just “stupid?”
HGTV Facebook
HGTV FacebookIs it … Canadian?
Either way, people were not having it.
HGTV FacebookSo HGTV did what companies need to do in times of a social media crisis. It issued a Facebook apology post.
HGTV FacebookNot everyone bought it.
HGTV FacebookOthers that did are demanding more. Namely, punishment. HGTV hasn’t said whether any staff were disciplined:
HGTV FacebookBut most of the people who directly replied to HGTV’s apology had other fish to fry:
HGTV Facebook
HGTV Facebook
HGTV Facebook
