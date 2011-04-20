Is The Doctor Who Allegedly Gave Athletes HGH Ready To Spill His Guts About His Famous Clients?

Photo: AP

Anthony Galea, a Canadian doctor accused of distributing performance enhancing drugs to athletes in the United States, is reportedly “in discussions” with federal prosecutors.The speculation from the New York Times is that he might be negotiating a plea deal, and the implication of that is that in order secure a lesser sentence, he may need to give the feds a bigger fish — namely the big time pro athletes that he might have supplied with human growth hormone.



Galea, who is not licensed to practice in the U.S. has admitted to treating both Alex Rodriguez and Tiger Woods, though he claims that he never game them PEDs or HGH. He pioneered a controversial rehab treatment, known as platelet replacement therapy, that helped them recover from injuries.

However, Galea does admit to using HGH on himself and has advocated for its wider, therapeutic use. He was indicted last year after one of his employees was caught trying to smuggle it into the U.S.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.