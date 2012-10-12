Here's Hezbollah Taking Credit For Sending The Drone Shot Down Over Israel

Agence France Presse

Photo: Nagillum via Flickr

The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Thursday that his Shiite militant group sent an Iranian-built drone that was shot down over Israel last week.”A sophisticated reconnaissance aircraft was sent from Lebanese territory … and travelled hundreds of kilometres (miles) over the sea before crossing enemy lines and into occupied Palestine,” Hassan Nasrallah said on television.

