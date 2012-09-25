The Refs Didn't Call A Penalty On This Illegal Hit That Left A Raiders Player Unconscious

The NFL replacement refs are taking a ton of heat this morning after a litany of errors in yesterday’s games.



Of all the gaffes, this uncalled helmet-to-helmet hit on Raiders receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey is the worst, and stands as a perfect illustration of why the NFL needs to make a deal with the referees union.

The replacement refs are increasingly losing control of games, which has resulted in defenders taking more risks when it comes to borderline hits over the middle and to quarterback.

While plays like this could happen no matter who is officiating, the risk is surely higher when defenders feel like they can play a riskier brand of football.

Heyward-Bay was carted off, but is now in stable condition at a local hospital.

Photo: CBS

