Hey, Zynga: How do you depreciate a virtual tractor?

Zynga makes money, in part, selling virtual goods for its hot social games like CityVille and FarmVille. What’s interesting is that, like their real world equivalents, the value of these goods can vary. Much as you might have to depreciate equipment in real life, Zynga has to figure it out for its virtual worlds. There are distinctions between consumable and durable goods, even within the confines of Facebook. Now, it’s creating someaccounting issues.



Watch the video below for insights into digital tractors, accounting and Zynga’s next pre-IPO steps.



Source: Wall Street Journal

