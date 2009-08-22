Hey YouTube, monetise This!

Google’s (GOOG) YouTube is taking steps to make itself a more viable business, such as adding more professional content that it can sell ads around, like new clips from Time Warner shows.

But that doesn’t solve one problem: That the majority of its content will never be safe to run ads next to. For example, this amusing, two-year-old, dog-humps-human clip — which we’d never seen before — that we found via Twitter this morning. (And has been watched more than 700,000 times.)

Funny? Yes. Offensive? Sure. Costing YouTube money to show us and store? Yes. Likely to generate ad revenue in the future? No. Probably never.

The hope, we suppose, is that YouTube could eventually make enough ad revenue from its professional content to subsidise stuff like this. The challenge, then, is getting people who watch a video like this one to make the next video they watch something that helps YouTube get paid.

But how? Perhaps a new video recommendation system — which could potentially favour revenue-generating content over loss-leading content — could help.

Either way, we’d be really impressed if Google were able to make a clip like this profitable someday — even if it’s just a lead-in to pro content.



