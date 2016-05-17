Ordering app Hey You appoints a new CEO after raising $2 million

By ordering online you can get the coffee queue. Photo: Hey You/ Instagram.

Hey You, a mobile ordering and payments app, has closed a $2 million Series B funding round led by Reinventure and Exto Partners.

The cash will support the company’s nationwide expansion plans, as well as strategic investments in product and people.

The business also has a new CEO, Shaun Cornelius, founder of Choosi, and more recently the former OurDeal.com.au CEO.

Cornelius will help to scale and diversify Hey You’s product offerings, which began as a way to pre-order coffee, and subsequently expanded to include ordering beers in a pub and Uber.

Founder Rebekah Campbell says his appointment is pivotal to the company’s next stage.

“His experience will be invaluable to the company as we enter a stage of growth focused on investing in our product roadmap and solidifying our position in the market,” she said.

Since merging Beat the Q, E-Coffee Card and Posse in January 2015, Hey You is now processing 13,000 transactions every business day and is used by 200,000 Australians in over 700 venues.

