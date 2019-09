Photo: Screenshot

Update: OK, whew! That was fun, but we are worn out! Catch you next time.Earlier: We’re hosting a Google+ hangout right now.



Topic: whatever you want.

If we get stuck, we’ll talk about Google+ or Google-Motorola.

Click here to join >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.