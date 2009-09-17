Hey Yahoos, If You're Good, Google Wants You

Google search’s man-about-the-Internet Matt Cutts writes in a blog post that he just poached a Yahoo engineer and that he’s hungry for more.



Cutts: I was talking to an excellent new Googler that joined from Yahoo this week, and that reminded me that I meant to do this post a little while ago. So I’ll keep this post short and sweet: if you’re an excellent Yahoo engineer with solid experience in search, Google is hiring. If you want to apply for a Software Engineer (SWE) position in Mountain View, use this job page and the application will make it to the right recruiters. Thanks!

