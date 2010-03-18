Yahoo Needs A Sales Boss Now

Frank Weishaupt is an 8 year veteran at Yahoo overseeing the ad marketplaces at the company.

His official bio says he 'is responsible for setting and driving strategic and financial goals for display and search advertising businesses. Frank also held two key senior management positions in the Yahoo! sales organisation during his tenure.'

He appears to be featured in a 2004 USA Today article about football fans. Frank is a hardcore Jets fan:

He wrote the Jets when he was 11 and was put on a season-ticket waiting list. Eight years later, Weishaupt's number came up.

He moved to northern California in 2002 but promised everyone he wouldn't be a stranger during football season.

'I'm very close to my family,' he says. 'We've made Jets games an absolute ritual.'

He takes a 'red eye' flight Friday from the San Francisco area to Boston to meet a friend, then they drive 3½ hours to his parents' home in Kingston, N.Y., on Saturday.

After Sunday's game, he either flies out of JFK Airport in New York the next morning or drives back to Boston for his return flight. He's back in the office before 11 a.m. Monday thanks to the three-hour time swing.

