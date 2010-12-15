Hey Yahoos, Here's Some Job Openings

If you’re a Yahoo losing your job today, it probably feels awful.



But, on the plus side, you’re being freed to go find another job in the world, which can end up being pretty awesome.

After seeing our post about Yahoos losing their jobs, Luke Groesbeck at Eventbrite emailed us to say his company is hiring. Any other startups hiring? Let us know in the comments.

Here’s Luke’s note:

Hi folks,

Just a friendly heads up in light of the Yahoo layoffs. Eventbrite is looking for a great international product manager to help lead our global expansion — we’d love to hear from talented soon-to-be-ex Yahoos.

All of our listings are up at http://www.eventbrite.com/jobs, and I know there are plenty of other startups stoked to let these guys and gals actually build stuff without a monstrous bureaucracy looming above them.

So let’s help a Yahoo (or hundred) out.

Cheers,

Luke

And here’s a note from a recruiter:

Talener Group is a technology staffing firm with offices in NYC, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. We have teams that focus on:

· LAMP/PHP/Drupal/Ruby on Rails

Java/QA/Front-End Web

.NET/SQL Server/MSFT Technologies

Project Managers/Web Producers/Business Analysts

While those are our specialties, we’d be more than happy to speak to anyone from Yahoo! who is looking for a new job, especially those at management-levels. Interested people can contact me at 917-720-1080 x35354 or send their resume to me at [email protected]

