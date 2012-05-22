Hey, Yahoo! Here's What You Should Do With All That Alibaba Cash

Yahoo finally managed to sell off its stake in Alibaba, and after taxes, Yahoo will get to keep around $4 to $5 billion.



So, what will Yahoo do with that money? In a release announcing the deal, “Yahoo! intends to return substantially all of the after-tax cash proceeds to shareholders following the closing of the transaction.”

In other words, Yahoo intends to buy back shares. This might make Yahoo stock look good in the short term, but that’s not what the troubled Internet brand should do.

Watch our quick video explainer below to find out what Yahoo should do with its Alibaba cash:

Produced By William Wei

