Hey Yahoo Employees: Here's How To Make A Quick $25,000

Photo: Flickr

Enterprise social network Yammer is offering a $25,000 signing bonus for any Yahoo employee that joins Yammer in the next 60 days, CEO David Sacks Tweeted out today.Sacks isn’t very pleased with Yahoo’s current attempt at suing Facebook. He told Business Insider earlier that he thinks Yahoo is eyeing patents as a new revenue centre, which sets a dangerous precedent.



Before this, he tweeted “Yammer will never hire another former Yahoo employee who doesn’t leave in the next 60 days.” Now it looks like he’s trying to speed things up.

(He later told us that he didn’t want to “beat up on the rank and file” at Yahoo, so the promise applies to Yahoo managers, lawyers, and board members.)

You can apply on their jobs page.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.