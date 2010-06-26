Hey, Wimbledon, Now That The Longest Match In History Is Finally Over, Can We Please Switch To A 5th Set Tiebreaker?

Don’t worry about me — I’m just about to die.

Yes, that was just an awesome match between John Isner and Nicholas Mahut, the one that lasted a mind-boggling 11 hours over 3 days and finished 70-68 in the 5th set.Along with the rest of the world, we were gripped by the spectacle, wondering if/when one of the players would finally just drop dead from exhaustion and end the match that way. And we admired the hell out of both players and loved the sportsmanship and world records and all that stuff.



But now that it’s finally over, we’re renewing our plea: Can Wimbledon (and the French Open and Australian Open) finally just acknowledge the absurdity of this tradition and switch to a 5th set tiebreaker?

We understand that some folks hate change–especially Wimbledon. We need to point out, however, that sometimes change is good. And in the case of the tennis tiebreaker, change is almost unequivocally good.

Here are the reasons why the 12-point tiebreaker was a great innovation, one that should immediately be adopted by the three remaining tournaments that don’t use it in the 5th set (the US Open, thankfully, wised up years ago):

Tiebreakers are more exciting. Really–they are. In a tennis set, the tension builds steadily as each player holds serve, with the peak of that tension coming when the players hit 6-6. At 6-all, in every match except those without a 5th set tiebreaker, you know that the match is about to end in a furious grand finale, one in which every point matters and there’s no room for error. In a perfectly played tiebreaker, moreover, the players will trade off set-and-match points at the end, with each facing an equal amount of pressure and opportunity point after point until one finally cracks. Tiebreakers do frequently extend beyond 12 points, but you know that they aren’t going to last forever. Consequently, the longer they last, the more intense and exciting they get. The same CANNOT be said for play-it-out, which, as we’ve just seen, can go on forever.

A 5th set tiebreaker is the most exciting of all. Really. Have you ever seen one? You’ll never forget it. Who can forget that Sampras US Open match that went to a 5th set tiebreaker 10 years ago (in which Sampras threw up in a plant and then won the match on a double-fault).

Matches are not “closer” when players are forced to play it out. A 5th set tiebreaker in which both players are winning their service points and each player has a match point every other point is as close as tennis can get. A match that ends 70-68, meanwhile, is no closer (really) than one that ends 6-4. It’s just longer. A lot longer.

Open-ended matches can ruin players for the next round. John Isner, the winner of the longest match in history, got smoked in his second-round match today. Presumably the fact that he had played the equivalent of an entire tournament in the prior round had something to do with that. Yes, a purist might argue that that’s life and it was incumbent on Isner to finish the match faster if he wanted to be able to play at full strength in the next round. But that’s silly. Game rules are arbitrary. And there’s nothing that says that there HAS to be a service break to settle a match. In fact, many Grand Slam matches are settled without a break–via three straight tiebreakers. So don’t argue that it’s just not tennis if there’s no service break. And please acknowledge the disproportionate damage done to players who have the misfortune to have a close 5th set.

“Tradition” has already been changed with respect to tiebreakers–and the change has been a vast improvement. Players used to have to play out EVERY SET at Grand Slams. This often led to several sets in the match lasting well into extra games. This did not make the matches “better.” It made them longer. The decision to switch to tiebreakers in the first four sets was a huge improvement–better for players, better for fans, better for the tournament, better for the game. Adding a 5th set tiebreaker would just finish the job.

Tiebreakers are better for fans. As described, tiebreakers are more exciting than sets that just extend indefinitely. They also allow fans who have lives beyond watching tennis to have a sense of when they might get their lives back. Yes, toward the end, everyone loved watching Isner-Mahut, because it had already become a world-record spectacle. But the games from 6-6 to, say 24-24, got pretty boring after a while. (For fans with lives, they also got inconvenient).

Now that this match is over, a match that ends at say 54-52 will seem like an anti-climax. The only way we’ll get a match that grips the world again the way this one did is if the match goes even longer. When’s that going to happen? If we keep playing it out for the next couple hundred years, it will probably happen, but probably not in your lifetime. And in the meantime, you’ll just have to waste two days watching a ho-hum 36-34 5th set that you were hoping might set a world record but didn’t even come close.

So, Wimbledon, now that we’ve had the match to end all matches, can we please switch to a 5th set tiebreaker? If you just can’t stand the idea of changing TRADITION so radically (despite having happily moved to tiebreakers in the first four sets a quarter-century ago), then maybe you can play the 5th set tiebreaker at 10-10 or something.

Because sometimes change is good. And this one would be: For players, for fans, for sponsors, for tennis, and for Wimbledon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.