Hey, What's That Guy Doing Scaling The NYT Building In Times Square?

Yet another reason why we love the Internet: We got a call from SAI’s Michael Learmonth about a guy climbing the NYT building in Times Square, and it took us all of 30 seconds to get the details (via the NYT!): He appears to be Frenchman Alain Robert, who cares about the environment. (Photo: Sewell Chan/The New York Times)

Want to watch Alain’s stunt in real time — or more accurately, read about it in real time? Check Summize, which does second-by-second search of Twitters’ messages. Apparently we should be able to provide a live update, but for now you’ll have to settle for this screenshot:

