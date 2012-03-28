Hey Wall Street, You Can Thank Tim Tebow For Your Next Gut-Wrenching Eating Challenge

Photo: Lisa Du, Business Insider

Tebow-mania is gripping New York City, and touching all facets of life.Yes, even the sacred custom of Wall Street eating contests will be moved by his influence.



The NY Post reports that Carnegie Deli has created a 3.5 pound sandwich in the image of the Jets QB called the “Jetbow”. It’s got corned beef, pastrami, roast beef, American cheese, lettuce and tomato on white bread and costs $22.22.

This will be the first time the deli is going to use white bread and mayo in a sandwich instead of rye bread and mustard, supposedly to represent Tebow’s all-American image.

Whatever it’s made of though, for Wall Streeters, it’s the size that counts. At 3.5 pounds, we’re waiting to see how many of these bad boys someone can crush in one sitting.

