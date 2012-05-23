Why Techmeme Hasn't Taken The Millions Investors Are Throwing At It

Photo: Thomas Hawk via Flickr

Gabe Rivera, founder of Techmeme, was on stage at TechCrunch Disrupt alongside co-editor Alexia Tsotsis, Business Insider’s Henry Blodget and BuzzFeed’s Jonah Peretti.His site aggregates tech headlines from publications across the web and links out to the stories. It doesn’t publish original content; instead it acts like Drudge Report or a newspaper front page.



Tsotsis asked Rivera why he’s never accepted venture capital even though investors are dying to give his publication money. Even Mark Zuckerberg ‘likes’ Techmeme on Facebook.

He replied:

“Overall we never needed it. We never had a plan that required putting that kind of money to work. And we had revenue coming in early on.”

Techmeme doesn’t make money by promising advertisers traffic. Instead it promises they’ll be in good company alongside great content.

“Our revenue model is, we recognise that we have something very unique and we have a hub for the tech industry, and if you want to promote your hiring efforts, having a listing on Techmeme is great way to go,” says Rivera. “Or if you have an event it can be on the front page. Or if you’re trying to get new customers you can feature your blog posts along the rest of the content on the home page in our sponsored section.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.