Hey, "Tropic Thunder" Boycotters: Here's Why DreamWorks Doesn't Care

Boycotting seems to be the latest trend among moviegoers.



First it was the Tropic Thunder “retard” scandal. Then upset Harry Potter fans threatened to boycott Warner Bros. Then Watchmen fans proclaimed that if 20th Century Fox stopped the release of the upcoming superhero film, they would refuse to see Fox’s movies.

Well, EW‘s Gary Susman has news for you protesters: It won’t matter. Your lost ticket sales will just be a drop (or leak from) the studio’s bucket.

EW: Fans, Hollywood welcomes your support, but it’s not worried about your wrath. Even if you get massive numbers of people to join the cause (and you won’t, because everyone wants to see Harry Potter and Watchmen and Wolverine, and most people will go on opening weekend or watch soon after when the movies are released on DVD), all you’d be doing is taking a bite out of the ever-shrinking slice of profit pie that is the domestic box office. In the case of Potter and Wolverine, you’re talking about billion-dollar franchises, with worldwide revenue streams from cinemas, TV, DVD, publishing, and merchandise, of which the next Hogwarts and X-Men movies’ domestic ticket sales are just a drop in the bucket. You’re spitting in the wind.

See Also: Fox’s Lawsuit Over Warner’s “Watchmen” Can Go On, Says Judge

“Harry Potter” Delayed to July 2009 So Warner Can Sell More “Dark Knight” DVDs

Disability-Rights Groups See “Tropic Thunder,” Mortified By “Retard” Jokes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.