Hey, travellers, I Used A Clear Card And It Was Actually Great

The folks selling the “Clear Card”–the fast-pass that allows frequent airline travellers to jump airport security lines–just bought a bunch of advertising on this site, so, yes, I’m biased. But I just tried the Clear Card for the first time, and it was amazing.



Last Saturday, I flew from Jacksonville, FL, to JFK, and I would never have made my flight without the Clear Card. The regular security long was long, but I was ushered to a special line along with military personnel (there are many in Jacksonville) with no wait whatsoever. The attendant slid my card and checked my boarding pass, I presented my retina to the eyeball-scanning machine, and off I went.

(Yes, I still had to take off half my clothes and go through the rest of the scanning process, which still took forever. But at least I didn’t have to wait in line for the privilege.)

Steve Brill’s newest company has a winner here if they can roll out new airports fast enough. At the moment Clear is only accepted in 20 airports, including JFK but not including JetBlue’s brand new terminal at JFK, T5. This and the fact that clients still have to strip half-naked in the terminal are a major drag, but otherwise the Clear Card is a dream.

