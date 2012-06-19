Hey, The President Elect Has A Blog

According to lore, famed and feared Vogue editor Anna Wintour hates the word blog and refuses to uses it. Our next President, it seems, has no such pretensions.

Even with the Presidential seal stamped to his new site, Change.gov, Obama and his Web team call the part of the site where they stick block quotes and embed YouTube videos a blog.

In a nod toward formality befitting the office, however, Obama did switch fonts. From Change-y, populist Gotham to one with heavy serifs.

Obama’s new blog runs on Expression Engine and a source says it was built by Blue State Digital, which also built BarackObama.com. The rest of the site, we’re told, is likely a mix of Movable Type, Expression Engine, and “their own code that they always use.”

