Hey, The Nook Isn't A Failure

Photo: Gizmodo

Apparently Amazon isn’t the only company that can put out press releases trumpeting a product success with infuriatingly vague sales numbers: Barnes and Noble has just announced that it’s sold “millions” of its Nook e-readers since introducing them in fall 2009, making the Nook the best selling product of all time in the company’s 40-year history.B&N also noted that it now sells more electronic books than physical books through its online store–a milestone that Amazon passed last Christmas–and that it sold more than one million e-books in the Nook format on Christmas day 2010.



All kidding aside, this means the Nook has sold at least 2 million units, making it a strong number-two competitor to the Kindle and proving (like Apple has known for years) that a big retail footprint is great for selling electronic gear. A strong second validates the market for e-books and dedicated readers.

It also shows that Google’s Android OS, used in the Nook colour, has potential in devices beyond smartphones and general-purpose tablets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.