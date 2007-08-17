Hey Social-Networking and Video Companies, You Should Have Picked Gaming!

More than a third of web users play online games every week, more than the number who watch online video or visit social networking sites (reports MediaPost, citing a report by Parks Associates). Video was the second most popular entertainment activity, with 29% of users watching clips every week. And red-hot-investment social-networking sites lagged behind at 19% (an astonishing finding, given 24/7 Facebook coverage).



Parks also predicts casual gaming will soon be a $400-$500 million business, which would put it far behind social networking as a business opportunity (though not necessarily behind video). Perhaps MTV’s $500 million investment in the sector will be a smart move. More from MediaPost’s Tameka Kee.

