Hey SEC, Stop That Whole Whining Business

Ok SEC, enough already. We got your point and yes, you feel really, really sorry about the screw up of the century. And now, even Madoff is mocking you.

Yes, you feel, sad, you feel duped, wounded and scorned. Mostly, you feel ashamed.

Ok thanks but stop with the whole self-flagellation business. We are actually starting to feel some sympathy and pity for you.

The Wall Street Journal reports that SEC enforcement director Robert Khuzami, who is testifying before the Senate Banking Committee about the agency’s failure said today : “No one can or should defend, excuse, or deflect responsibility for the SEC’s handling of the Madoff matter. It is a sobering and humbling experience.”

Thanks for the frankness SEC. But it was easier to hate you.



