Hey Ron Johnson! You May Be A Genius, But Can You Really Salvage A Store This Ugly?

Ron Johnson is the former Apple retail chief who has been brought in by David Ackman to turn JC Penney around.



Let’s just say, Johnson has his work cut out for him.

We were just looking at a new Goldman analyst note on retail, and boy, those stores are UGLY!

Photo: Goldman Sachs

Grey carpets, awful light, ugly racks. Just horrible.

You might be thinking that the shot is just bad because there’s no colour on the racks, but nope.

Check this one out:

Photo: Goldman Sachs

The good news is that the upside is huge, but really, it’s going to take something pretty special turn this into a place where more people are going to want to shop.

