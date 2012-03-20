Hey, Rick Santorum, Why Do You Hate America?

I’ll do everything I can to increase the reach of government and restrict your freedom.

Another weekend, another anti-American rant by ex-Senator Rick Santorum.A few weeks ago, Santorum argued that we should combine church and state (with the unstated, but I imagine important, proviso that the particular “church” in question is a Christian one. I doubt Santorum would support a Muslim president who combined church and state.)



Then it was the insistence that Puerto Ricans speak English, which Santorum seems to want to enforce as the national language.

And now it’s the scourge of pornography, which in Santorum’s view is apparently destroying the country.

Meanwhile, Santorum is holding himself up as the only “true conservative” in this race.

Please.

These views aren’t “conservative.” They’re aggressive. They call for extending the government’s reach and control over citizens’ lives, not reducing it.

Needless to say, some of Santorum’s other positions are also aggressive. Santorum wants to outlaw abortion, for example, instead of leaving women (and men) free to make their own choices about it. He wants to make teleprompters for Presidents illegal. Etc.

Santorum is obviously free to believe whatever he wants to believe—because this is America.

What’s infuriating about Santorum’s policy positions, however, is that he wants to change America into a place where you can’t believe what you want to believe—where you have to believe in the belief system of Rick Santorum.

Again, that’s not conservative. It’s aggressive. It’s big government, not small government.

More importantly, it’s un-American.

So, I have a simple question for Mr. Santorum:

Generally, Presidents are supposed to be patriotic, to support the freedom that this country was founded on. After all, most Americans came here to escape government and religious restrictions- to be free to pursue their own particular happiness without people like Rick Santorum telling them what they should and shouldn’t believe.

So, Mr. Santorum, why are you running on a platform that is so deeply anti-American?

