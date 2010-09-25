Hey, Republicans, GROW A PAIR And Tell Us What Spending You're Going To Cut

The Republicans just rolled out their “Pledge to America” that will supposedly fix America’s financial and debt crisis.



But it won’t! Because it just calls for tax cuts — with no real reduction in spending!

We thought Republicans were supposed to be the TOUGH party, the folks who could make the hard decisions. But this “Pledge To America” is WIMPY WIMPY WIMPY!

Grow a pair, Republicans! SAY what you’re actually going to cut!

And Don’t Miss…

– Angel Collusion Scandal Rocks Silicon Valley!

– Dear Rich People Who Can Barely Live On $450,000 A Year…

– Watch Out Google: Foursquare And Groupon Are Coming To Eat Your Lunch

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.