Hey, Nokia Can Make Overdramatic Product Videos, Just Like Apple!

Apple often ships new products these days with a very dramatic, somewhat corny video featuring people using the product in emotional situations — like families with babies using FaceTime video chat — and its executives saying profound things about the product’s design — like design guru Jony Ive saying how some aspect of the device is revolutionary and changes the way we think about something.



Well, it appears Nokia can do it, too! Sort of. Check out its video for its newest product, the X3 “Touch and Type” feature phone. This isn’t the new flagship Nokia N8 smartphone that it’s supposedly launching in London tomorrow, but appears to be the company’s effort to bring touchscreens into its lower-end models.

Either way, the video is appropriately corny, if Nokia is really trying to look like Apple. (Though, appropriately, it’s not as well-made as Apple’s videos, which is an issue Nokia is dealing with in smartphones, too.)

Side note: Nokia CEO Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, who is supposedly on the chopping block, is not quoted in the X3 press release. Only Mary McDowell, executive vice president of Mobile Phones, who is one of the people we’ve seen listed as a possible replacement.

