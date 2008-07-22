Hey, New York Times, We Get Why You Love Erin Burnett, But Shouldn't You Have Disclosed That NYT-CNBC Partnership?

The New York Times loves to deplore conflicts of interest, so it seems only fitting that it set a pristine example of disclosure itself. And usually it does!



But not this weekend, when the paper’s (enjoyable) Erin Burnett slobberfest failed to note that the New York Times and CNBC have a content-sharing partnership designed to defeat the Rupert Murdoch juggernaut.

Now, if the New York Times wants to write about Erin Burnett every weekend, that’s fine with us, but how about a brief reminder that the two companies have agreed to promote each other?

