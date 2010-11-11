Hey, NBA Marketers: Here's Your Next Ad Campaign

Photo: InterBasket.net

Excellent NBA blogger Henry Abbott had this message for the NBA’s marketing department:If I were the NBA, mounting an advertising campaign, I’d want to know how many lead changes, buzzer beaters, and scores in the final minute happen in every major sport, including soccer. Basketball kills everybody at this stuff, and this stuff is fantastic.



He’s absolutely right. This is a perfect way to remind sports fans how exciting the NBA can be. Just don’t clue them into the endless fourth quarter timeouts they’re going to have to sit through to see a buzzer beater.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.