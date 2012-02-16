Hey Microsoft, This Isn't Really The Best Way To Get People To Use Bing

Users of Microsoft’s security software got a rude surprise yesterday. They were blocked from using Google.



A security patch issued as part of Microsoft’s routine monthly updates started freaking out about google.com. The patch was for Microsoft popular freebie security tool, Microsoft Security Essentials, but also for users of Microsoft’s enterprise security product, Forefront.

It warned users that Google.com was a malicious web site infected with a piece of malware known as calledExploit:JS.Blacole.BW, otherwise known as the Blackhole Exploit Kit, Softpedia reports.

Customers flocked to Microsoft support forums to complain. Many said they were blocked from Google with every browser they used.

To its credit, Microsoft listened to complaints, admitted the problem and corrected it today.

In the ultimate irony, Microsoft was crowing yesterday about its 10-year anniversary of its security program. One of its senior security program managers, Dustin Childs, even went so far as to explain why Microsoft’s Patch Tuesday, which is the second Tuesday of each month “is what we live for.”

Very funny, Microsoft. We all feel much safer knowing you are protecting us from malicious sites like Google.

