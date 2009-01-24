Hey Microsoft & Sony, Stop Dissing Each Other, Nintendo Is Crushing Both Of You (NTDOY)

The snarkfest of trash-talking between Sony (SNE) and Microsoft (MSFT) over whose game system is better is getting tiresome.



It goes like this: Microsoft issues gloating press releases bragging the Xbox beats the PS3 in sales. Sony in turn gets arrogant and dismissive, saying it has “official leadership” of the industry. Now in today’s latest salvo Microsoft says the PS3 could never catch the Xbox, claiming “if you doubled the current PS3 sales and Xbox 360 remained flat, they couldn’t close the gap until 2014.”

Truth is, both the Xbox 360 and PS3 are giant losers compared to the rollicking success of Nintendo’s (NTDOY) Wii. The Wii crushes the two other systems in sales month after month, and last year the top 4 best selling titles were all for the Wii.

Microsoft and/or Sony apologists sometimes argue they don’t really compete against the Wii, which is nonsense. It’s true the Wii appeals to more casual gamers, but a good number of the households plunking down $250 for a Nintendo system would have otherwise been in the market for something else.

We humbly suggest the best thing going forwards for both Microsoft and Sony is to spend less time worrying about each other — and more figuring out what Nintendo did to come out of nowhere and hand both of them their lunch.



