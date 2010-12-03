Hey, Maybe All These App Stores CAN Be Successful

An ESPN app on a Samsung TV

Everybody is trying to capitalise on Apple’s success with its own app store: PC makers, wireless carriers, Adobe (for AIR apps), Intel (for netbooks), Barnes and Noble (for the Nook e-reader)…the list goes on and on. These all seem like vanity projects without the least chance of actually meeting a real customer, right?Don’t tell that to Samsung: the company’s HDTV app store has just registered its millionth download. The store only has 200 apps in it, but a lot of the biggies are included, like Facebook, Twitter, and Google Maps. e It’s also got video-specific apps like Netflix and Hulu Plus. And apparently people are using them.



A million downloads in a year is nothing compared with Apple, which registered a billion in its first nine months. But it shows that the app store concept could be starting to take off beyond phones and tablets.

