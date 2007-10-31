Hey, Look Who's Now The 5th Biggest Company in the US

That’s right: Google (GOOG). And trading at a not-preposterous 55-times trailing 12-month earnings, too.

<u><b>Rank Company Market Cap (Bil) Ticker</b></u><br />1 Exxon Mobil $505 XOM<br />2 General Electric $415 GE<br />3 Microsoft $333 MSFT<br />4 AT&T $251 T<br /><b>5 Google $217 GOOG</b><br />6 Procter & Gamble $215 PG<br />7 Bank of America $213 BAC<br />8 Citigroup $209 C

