Hey, Look Who's Now The 5th Biggest Company in the US

Henry Blodget

That’s right: Google (GOOG).  And trading at a not-preposterous 55-times trailing 12-month earnings, too.

<u><b>Rank   Company            Market Cap (Bil)   Ticker</b></u><br />1      Exxon Mobil        $505               XOM<br />2      General Electric   $415               GE<br />3      Microsoft          $333               MSFT<br />4      AT&T               $251               T<br /><b>5      Google             $217               GOOG</b><br />6      Procter & Gamble   $215               PG<br />7      Bank of America    $213               BAC<br />8      Citigroup          $209               C<br /><br /><b>See Also:</b><br /><a href="http://www.alleyinsider.com/2007/10/calling-all-goo.html">Calling All Google Bears: Please Send Us Your Thoughts!</a><br /><a href="http://www.alleyinsider.com/2007/10/hussman-on-goog.html">Hussman on Google: Low Barrier, Bad Investment</a><br />

