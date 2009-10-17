Hey Look, Tumblr Is Selling T-Shirts

Finally angling for the big bucks, New York microblogging startup Tumblr is selling t-shirts.



David Karp and company are selling the tees through IAC’s BustedTees (IACI).

That’s fitting since BustedTees was created when its sister company CollegeHumor.com couldn’t find anybody to buy its ads, and so decided to use its ad inventory to sell funny t-shirts instead.

For a long time, t-shirt sales made up most of CollegeHumor’s revenues.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.