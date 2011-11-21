HEY, LOOK: More People Are Saying Twitter Ads Are Pretty Neat

Photo: The Atlantic Wire

Twitter is starting to run ads (“Promoted Tweets”) inside Twitter users’ timeline, at least on Twitter.com. The conventional wisdom was that once Twitter would start putting ads in users’ timeline, there would be howls of fury.That’s not what’s happening. What’s happening instead is that since the ads are unobtrusive and generally relevant, people don’t mind them, as Adam Clark Estes at The Atlantic Wire points out, echoing SAI’s Ellis Hamburger.



Pointing to the screenshot at right, Estes writes: “Who could say no to Nas?”

Indeed. So it works for users. Does it work for advertisers? Early evidence points to yes. Twitter charges for “engagement” on its ads (clicking a link, replying, favoriting or retweeting), so impressions are “free”, and marketers can pay to generate social media conversations.

That ad from Nas (which is also a tweet–or maybe it’s a tweet that also an ad) was retweeted over 100 times. When was the last time you took a screenshot of a banner ad and sent it to your friends?

