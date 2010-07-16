Hey, Look, It's The Line To Buy A Droid X!

Motorola’s new Droid X — one of the many new, GIANT Google Android phones — goes on sale today. And at least at our local Verizon Wireless store, there’s a line outside to buy one!



Two of the people in line even had their iPhones out. Maybe the spotty AT&T service in New York is finally getting to them. Or maybe they heard about the iPhone 4 antenna issue.

Granted, the length of this line isn’t even in the same ballpark as the iPhone 4 line we waited in for six hours a few weeks ago. But at least it’s something.

Don’t miss: My Excellent SIX HOUR iPhone 4 Adventure

Photo: Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.