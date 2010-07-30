Hey Look, It's Steve Ballmer's Car

Sorry Microsoft, no one cares about the “cloud.”



CNBC’s new tech correspondent Jon Fortt landed a nice exclusive interview with Bob Muglia, president of the servers and tools division, which is Microsoft’s biggest growth business. Muglia spent the interview talking about the growing Microsoft’s cloud operations into a $10 billion plus business in the next few years.

When the interview wrapped, Fortt threw it back to Erin Burnett and Mark Haines in New York. The only thing they wanted to talk about was the shiny red Lincoln in the background.

Why? It’s Steve Ballmer’s car.

Watch this clip to see some awkward posing from Muglia and Fortt while Haines and Burnett talk about the car.



