Hey Look, It's Foursquare's Dennis Crowley And Naveen Selvadurai In A Gap Ad

Foursquare founders Dennis Crowley and Naveen Selvadurai are now appearing in Gap ads. You can see their glamour shot below. Very fancy looking.



We emailed Crowley to see if he has any comment, we’ll let you know if he has anything to say.

Update: He says the did it to promote CampInteractive, a charity. He also says it’s not his hand on Naveen, and, “at least I’m not wearing a crown:)” (Referring to the Wired cover where he had a crown on.)

